Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 214,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 827,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 26.2% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.