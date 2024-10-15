Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 2,000 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in QXO were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in QXO in the third quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,247,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $290.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at QXO

QXO ( NASDAQ:QXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QXO had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of QXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $11,978,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,908,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,325,950.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

QXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.