Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,316 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.