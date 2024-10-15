Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$208.25 and last traded at C$207.23, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$205.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$170.71. The firm has a market cap of C$10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

