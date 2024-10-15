Coinbase Wrapped BTC Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $399.46 Million (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $66,676.15 or 0.99985476 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $399.46 million and approximately $75.80 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00252115 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,991 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,300.55303077. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 65,602.09881117 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $58,902,031.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.