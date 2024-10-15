CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.