Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $9.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.
About Close Brothers Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.