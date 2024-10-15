Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $36,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 193,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

