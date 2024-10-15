Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

