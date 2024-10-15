Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

IAU opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

