Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

