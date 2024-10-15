Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

