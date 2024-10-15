Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $66,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

