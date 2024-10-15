Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $489.77 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $489,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

