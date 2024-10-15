Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,036.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

