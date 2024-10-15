Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 458,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

