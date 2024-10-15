Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after buying an additional 149,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

