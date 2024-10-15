Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $130,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $199.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

