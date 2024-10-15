Clayton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clayton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $388.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,449. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

