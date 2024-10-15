Clayton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,675. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

