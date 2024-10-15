Clayton Financial Group LLC Buys 7,607 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,198 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

