Clayton Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $291,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.15. 477,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,524. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

