Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

