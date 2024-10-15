Citigroup Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Hold

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

