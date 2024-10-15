Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
CHUEF stock remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
