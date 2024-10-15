Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

CHUEF stock remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

