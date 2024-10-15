Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,193,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 12,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 949.2 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

