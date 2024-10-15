CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

