CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,031 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,396 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

