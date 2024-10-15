Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

