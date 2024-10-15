Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

