Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $202.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $199.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

LNG traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.69. 739,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,875. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,227,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

