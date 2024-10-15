Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 622.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

