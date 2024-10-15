CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,568,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 2,082,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

