Centene Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,313 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 416% compared to the typical volume of 3,548 put options.

CNC traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,355. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 435.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

