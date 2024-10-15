Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.90, but opened at $69.55. Centene shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 701,755 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

