Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.70% of Cencora worth $313,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,555. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $182.75 and a one year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

