Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $389.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

