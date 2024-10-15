Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WWW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 297,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

