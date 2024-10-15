Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. 161,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.