Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 648 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,996,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,641,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 308.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BITO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,559,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

