CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £372,500.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
In other news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.59), for a total value of £2,805 ($3,662.84). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
