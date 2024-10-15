cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a market capitalization of $761.39 million and approximately $193.31 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00257730 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Profile

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00727796 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $127,880,015.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.