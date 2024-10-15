Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 752276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
