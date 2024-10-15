Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

NSIT opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.50.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

