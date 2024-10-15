Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.