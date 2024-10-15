Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $320.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.31 and its 200 day moving average is $296.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $320.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

