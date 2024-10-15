Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

