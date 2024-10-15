Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $932,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $241.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $243.23.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

