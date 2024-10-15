Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $681,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

