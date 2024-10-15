Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

WELL stock opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 157.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

